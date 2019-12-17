Global  

Griffin, Drummond out for Pistons against Wizards

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond are both out for the Detroit Pistons on Monday night against Washington. Griffin did not return after halftime when the Pistons won at Houston on Saturday night. He has a sore left knee. Drummond is out with left eye inflammation. He also missed the game against the […]
