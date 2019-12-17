HSC results 2019: student honour roll Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Find the distinguished achievers among the NSW students who were awarded their HSC in 2019. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Margaret Prichard 2019 HSC Honour Rolls: Callum Downs is an HSC distinguished achiever in Software Design and Development. https://t.co/9x6Ciw7XHb 31 minutes ago Melissa Cook ***** My amazing niece***** 2019 HSC Honour Rolls: Piper Harrison is an HSC top achiever in Aboriginal Studies (1st… https://t.co/8SAzdMMpCM 3 hours ago Fiona Dalton Bit proud about this ! 2019 HSC Honour Rolls: Lucy Hancock is an HSC distinguished achiever in Food Technology. https://t.co/qnuPmI5Axc 10 hours ago Canterbury Girls 2019 HSC Honour Rolls:: Find the best-performing students. https://t.co/67S3fXJjYB 13 hours ago Stëph🤘 Okay so i actually did it :) 2019 HSC Honour Rolls: Stephanie Hooker is an HSC distinguished achiever in Industr… https://t.co/7Eprsio2OO 13 hours ago Shazzam2906 2019 HSC Honour Rolls: Anthony Purkiss is an HSC distinguished achiever in Mathematics Extension 1. https://t.co/VPK0pZQWGu 14 hours ago William Luu 2019 HSC Honour Rolls: William Luu is an HSC distinguished achiever in English Extension 1 and Industrial Technolog… https://t.co/NLn8QDMIxw 15 hours ago Hergen Buscher GOOD MAN!! 2019 HSC Honour Rolls: Justin Jacobs is an HSC distinguished achiever in Mathematics. https://t.co/p2kRwu8du4 16 hours ago