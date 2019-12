HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Banks had 17 points to lead five James Madison players in double figures as the Dukes easily defeated Charleston Southern 81-60 on Monday night. Deshon Parker added 13 points for the Dukes. Michael Christmas, Dwight Wilson and Zach Jacobs added 10 points apiece for James Madison (6-4). Wilson also had […]



