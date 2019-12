Canadian Business Money talks: Hong Kong protesters weaponizing spending power - Canadian Business https://t.co/eUJU5JdbEY 1 day ago

ann lau RT @LawMic1: Money talks: Hong Kong protesters weaponizing spending power #黃色經濟圈 #StandWithHK https://t.co/UbNreMdorA 2 days ago

Bogdan Mirauta Seems an efficient way to express social desiderata. If it leads to results in HK then it can be applied worldwide… https://t.co/y10PkoiPH5 3 days ago

Katrina Hagen RT @Shoq: WHAT DO THE CHINESE KNOW THAT WE DON’T? Any why is it so hard to understand? THE REAL POWER IS NOT FROM THE BANNERS IN OUR HAND… 3 days ago

Shoq WHAT DO THE CHINESE KNOW THAT WE DON’T? Any why is it so hard to understand? THE REAL POWER IS NOT FROM THE BANNE… https://t.co/Q8gwgXZlbH 3 days ago

BusinessMirror For quicker service, they could have quenched their thirsts at an adjacent store that also sells bubble tea. It had… https://t.co/48SfSd4BqC 3 days ago