Mexico raises minimum wage by 20%, to $6.50

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico raised its national minimum wage 20% Monday, but it still doesn’t amount to even $1 an hour. The Labor Department said the lowest legal wage will be 123.22 pesos a day starting Jan. 1, or about $6.50 at current exchange rates. That is a boost from the 120.68-peso minimum wage […]
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published < > Embed
News video: Delta Twp. votes on minimum wage raise

Delta Twp. votes on minimum wage raise 00:30

 Delta Twp. votes on minimum wage raise

Tweets about this

LourdesGant

Lourdes Gant If your minimum wage is more than US$6.50 per day, be grateful https://t.co/IXyd8McJzK 2 hours ago

SumanNaishadham

Suman Naishadham Mexico raises its (very low) minimum wage for a 2nd time under AMLO, now by 20%. In 2020, the daily min wage will b… https://t.co/LUsPR4O35Y 3 hours ago

13OnYourSide

13 On Your Side Mexico raised its national minimum wage 20% Monday, but it still doesn’t amount to even $1 an hour. https://t.co/88v8PgceB0 5 hours ago

ToddSStewart

Todd S. Stewart "Mexico Raises Minimum Wage by 20%, to $6.50" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/cnY5LVRNNe 11 hours ago

MayaResearchPro

MayaResearchProgram RT @dwatchnews_nam: Mexico raises minimum wage by 20%, to $6.50 (from @AP) https://t.co/rPsjurj6jf 12 hours ago

dwatchnews_nam

DWatchNews N America Mexico raises minimum wage by 20%, to $6.50 (from @AP) https://t.co/rPsjurj6jf 13 hours ago

Mexicoshare

Mexico share Mexico Raises Minimum Wage by 20%, to $6.50 - The New York Times https://t.co/P7i3USBHuH 14 hours ago

aquarenooh

Charles Ellis News headline: Mexico raises minimum wage by 20 percent, to $6.50 Me: Wow, that’s almost what ours is. News story… https://t.co/DqcpSWLpfN 15 hours ago

