Siakam scores 33 as Raptors beat Cavs 133-113

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers 133-113 Monday night. Norman Powell scored 26 points, Serge Ibaka had 14 and OG Anunoby 12 as Toronto won for the eleventh time in 14 home games. The Raptors have […]
