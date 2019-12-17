Siakam scores 33 as Raptors beat Cavs 133-113

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers 133-113 Monday night. Norman Powell scored 26 points, Serge Ibaka had 14 and OG Anunoby 12 as Toronto won for the eleventh time in 14 home games. The Raptors have […]



