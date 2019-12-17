Global  

Vegan Rising stripped of charity status after Melbourne CBD shutdown

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
A vegan activist group which shut down part of the Melbourne CBD as part of protest action earlier this year has had their charity status revoked by the national regulator. 
