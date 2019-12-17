Global  

Draisaitl, goalie Koskinen lead Oilers past Stars 2-1

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored to power Edmonton’s red-hot power play, Mikko Koskinen made 34 saves and the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 Monday night. Edmonton has scored on an NHL-leading 31% of its power plays, including 10 man-advantage goals in its past eight games. The Oilers were going against a Dallas penalty […]
Draisatl, McDavid lead Oilers to 4-3 win over Canadiens

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Riley Sheahan got the tiebreaking goal in the third period, lifting the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on...
Seattle Times

Connor McDavid adds to league-leading points total as Oilers sneak past Stars

Leon Draisaitl scored to power Edmonton's red-hot power play, Mikko Koskinen made 34 saves and the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 Monday night.
CBC.ca

