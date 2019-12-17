Global  

Bucks’ 18-game winning streak ends with 120-116 loss to Mavs

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks’ 18-game winning streak ended Monday night when Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 26 points to help the Dallas Mavericks hang on for a 120-116 victory even without star guard Luka Dončić. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 48 points and 14 rebounds, but got little support as […]
