Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How WA taxpayer funds were spent on former MP's infamous 2015 Japan trip

Sydney Morning Herald Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Further details have emerged of how former WA Liberal MP Phil Edman spent his electoral funding: going to Tokyo Disneyland and 'knocking back 3k cognac' with a Japanese girl.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ElizabethReWA

Elizabeth Re RT @WAtoday: More details about a WA MP's now-infamous Japan trip in 2015 with the state's trade commissioner to the country have been reve… 11 hours ago

movetosydney

Move2Sydney How WA taxpayer funds were spent on former MP’s infamous 2015 Japan trip https://t.co/YsyExA7Ltf 21 hours ago

WAtoday

WAtoday More details about a WA MP's now-infamous Japan trip in 2015 with the state's trade commissioner to the country hav… https://t.co/NVdY1VlZxh 22 hours ago

mygal01

Witchy Woman @RepDougCollins @RepAndyBiggsAZ Trump didn't give 2 cents how the taxpayer funds were spent in 2017, 2018....not un… https://t.co/medTqK7x9t 5 days ago

Baron20052

Jonathan @RepDougCollins @RepAndyBiggsAZ So, you say he wants to make sure taxpayer funds are spent efficiently? That is no… https://t.co/SbtEEJpVSv 5 days ago

anonymous_sorce

Venmo Stacks #vetsresistsquadron Hilarious, @RepAndyBiggsAZ ACTUALLY formed his mouth to say their squatter, who has golfed and spent all spare time… https://t.co/3nJq5tZtvS 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.