Takata airbag crisis worsens as ACCC warns of new safety risk affecting 78,000 cars

The Age Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Popular cars made by Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Suzuki and Toyota are believed to be equipped with another type of airbag inflator which may spray shrapnel when deployed in a crash.
