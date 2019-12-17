'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Siddhant Chaturvedi, debutante Sharvari Wagh to play scammers Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Bunty and Babli 2 will be helmed by Varun Sharma who was an assistant director on YRF's biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this