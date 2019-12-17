Ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly as BJP, Shiv Sena MLAs fight over farmers’ aid Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis marched into the Assembly carrying banners carrying a report published earlier in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, demanding ₹25,000 compensation for farmers affected by rains 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this