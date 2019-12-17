Global  

'We can celebrate later': Hong Kongers pen Christmas cards to protesters

Reuters Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong residents have been gathering across the city on weekends and in lunch breaks to write Christmas cards to injured protesters and those in detention as anti-government demonstrations grind on through the holiday season.
 Hong Kong residents gathered all over the city to write Christmas cards to the protesters still in detention as demonstrations grind on through the holiday season. Joe Davies reports.

