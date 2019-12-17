Global  

Pakistan court orders death penalty to Pervez Musharraf

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Pakistan court orders death penalty to Pervez MusharrafA special court in Pakistan, on Tuesday, handed death penalty to former Pakistani military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case. The Lahore High Court on Monday issued a notice to the federal government on former Pakistan's military ruler Pervez Musharraf's plea urging it to stay the treason case tried before a special court in Islamabad, according to a media report on Monday. Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, in his application, has asked the high court to declare the proceedings pending before the special court and all actions...
News video: Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf handed death penalty in treason case

Pakistan's Pervez Musharraf handed death penalty in treason case 05:22

 Pakistan delivers first-ever death sentence to former leader.

