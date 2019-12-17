Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Malala Yousafzai says she has ‘always asked for help’ with her mental health

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Malala Yousafzai says she has ‘always asked for help’ with her mental healthMalala Yousafzai has opened up about how she deals with mental health issues, revealing she has “always asked for help”. Speaking to Teen Vogue, the Pakistani activist and Nobel Prize laureate explained she had struggled with her mental health in the past, though she didn’t specify what the issue was. Instead, Yousafzai chose to share her tips for dealing with the problems she has experienced, urging people to seek advice or treatment. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now “That’s the key that I would say to everybody,” the 22-year-old said. “Even if you feel ‘I don’t think the issue is too big. I don’t think I’m in a depression...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Kaiser Mental Health Workers Strike Across CA

Kaiser Mental Health Workers Strike Across CA 01:01

 Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health workers across California are staging a five-day walkout, calling on the healthcare giant to improve working conditions. (12/16/19)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dane County adds $500,000 for mental health care [Video]Dane County adds $500,000 for mental health care

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is signing a resolution that adds $500,000 in county funds to help those fighting mental health and addiction issues in Dane County.

Credit: WISCPublished

Should Children Be Allowed To Take Mental Health Days Off From School? [Video]Should Children Be Allowed To Take Mental Health Days Off From School?

Tamron Hall discusses with the “Tam Fam” audience along with Dr. Jennifer Hartstein on whether school age children should be allowed to take mental health days off from school.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Malala Yousafzai says she has 'always asked for help' with her mental health

'That's the key that I would say to everybody,' says activist
Independent

Mental health: Footballers seeking help on the rise

An ex-pro talks about pressure in the sport amid a rise in players seeking help for mental health.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily RecordTechCrunch

Tweets about this

IanSpringham

Ian Springham Malala Yousafzai says she has ‘always asked for help’ with her mental health https://t.co/G7DjKwjWu2 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.