New CEO at Bed Bath & Beyond shakes up chain of command

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Six senior executives are being outed at at Bed Bath & Beyond, the first major maneuver by a new CEO that the retailer recruited from Target. The chain had a three-year decline in same-store sales growth, while sales growth has dropped for three consecutive quarters. Gross income has dropped for 10 […]
