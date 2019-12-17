New CEO at Bed Bath & Beyond shakes up chain of command

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Six senior executives are being outed at at Bed Bath & Beyond, the first major maneuver by a new CEO that the retailer recruited from Target. The chain had a three-year decline in same-store sales growth, while sales growth has dropped for three consecutive quarters. Gross income has dropped for 10 […]

