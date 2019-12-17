Post Malone to headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 () NEW YORK (AP) — You can ring in the New Year with Post Malone: The rap-pop star will perform at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” in New York City on Dec. 31. Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday that K-pop group BTS, country singer Sam Hunt and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette — […]
