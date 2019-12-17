Charlotte lands Major League Soccer expansion team

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — David Tepper's vision of bringing a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte has been realized. Charlotte was awarded an MLS expansion team on Tuesday by MLS commissioner Don Garber at a news conference in downtown Charlotte. The team will begin play in 2021 and can begin signing players immediately. Tepper owns […]


