Charlotte lands Major League Soccer expansion team

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Charlotte lands Major League Soccer expansion teamCHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — David Tepper’s vision of bringing a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte has been realized. Charlotte was awarded an MLS expansion team on Tuesday by MLS commissioner Don Garber at a news conference in downtown Charlotte. The team will begin play in 2021 and can begin signing players immediately. Tepper owns […]
