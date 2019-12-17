U.S. lawmakers set to hammer out rules for Trump impeachment vote

Democrats and Republicans were set to grapple on Tuesday over the rules of engagement for a historic vote set for Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives, where President Donald Trump is likely to become the third U.S. president to be impeached.

