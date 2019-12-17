Global  

U.S. lawmakers set to hammer out rules for Trump impeachment vote

Reuters Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Democrats and Republicans were set to grapple on Tuesday over the rules of engagement for a historic vote set for Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives, where President Donald Trump is likely to become the third U.S. president to be impeached.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Impeachment Vote Coming Wednesday

Trump Impeachment Vote Coming Wednesday 01:19

 Pro-impeachment protests were held in Chicago and many states.

