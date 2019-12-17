Global  

McConnell suggests Senate will not call witnesses requested by Democrats in impeachment trial

Reuters Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday appeared to reject a request from the Senate's top Democrat to call new witnesses in the expected impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
 Mitch McConnell is arguing against witnesses giving testimony in Trump's impeachment trial. McConnell had a different view in 1999 when he advocated having witnesses testify against Bill Clinton. "There have been 15 impeachments... two of them were cut short by resignations, in the other 13...

