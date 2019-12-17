Global  

3 dead in Montana casino shooting, suspect killed by police

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A shooting early Tuesday at a Montana casino left three people dead and another injured, and a suspect was later tracked down and killed by police, officials said. The shooting at the Emerald City Casino in Great Falls occurred about 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the Great […]
