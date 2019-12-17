Global  

Eating Chili Peppers Cuts Risk Of Death From Heart Attack And Stroke, Study Says

Tuesday, 17 December 2019
Eating Chili Peppers Cuts Risk Of Death From Heart Attack And Stroke, Study Says(CNN) — That delicious penne all’arrabiata may have benefits that go further than putting a smile on your face, according to a new study. For many years, chili has been hailed for its therapeutic properties, and now researchers have found that eating chili peppers regularly can cut the risk of death from heart disease and stroke. Carried out in Italy, where chili is a common ingredient, the study compared the risk of death among 23,000 people, some of whom ate chili and some of whom didn’t. Participants’ health status and eating habits were monitored over eight years, and researchers found that the...
News video: Study: Eating Chilies Cuts Risk Of Death From Heart Attack And Stroke

Study: Eating Chilies Cuts Risk Of Death From Heart Attack And Stroke 00:28

 For many years, chili has been hailed for its therapeutic properties, and now researchers have found that eating chili peppers regularly can cut the risk of death from heart disease and stroke.

