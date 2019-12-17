Steelers sticking with Hodges at quarterback

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 19 hours ago )

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with rookie quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Hodges will make his fourth straight start on Sunday when the Steelers (8-6) visit the New York Jets (5-9). Hodges threw four interceptions in a 17-10 loss to Buffalo last weekend, including picks on each […] 👓 View full article

