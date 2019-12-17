Global  

Tessa Majors murder: 13-year-old suspect faces probable cause hearing today

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Tessa Majors murder: 13-year-old suspect faces probable cause hearing todayA 13-year-old held on felony murder charges in the death of a Barnard College student Tessa Majors faces a probable cause hearing Tuesday.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Police Search For Suspect In Stabbing Of Barnard College Student Tessa Majors

Police Search For Suspect In Stabbing Of Barnard College Student Tessa Majors 00:31

 The NYPD says it's looking for a suspect in connection with the killing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors.

14-Year-Old Suspect In Deadly Barnard Student Stabbing Found [Video]14-Year-Old Suspect In Deadly Barnard Student Stabbing Found

After nearly a week of searching, the NYPD said Thursday it has located the young suspect wanted in the death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published

Teen In Tessa Majors Murder Case Makes Court Appearance [Video]Teen In Tessa Majors Murder Case Makes Court Appearance

CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the court appearance for a 13-year-old charged in the murder of college student Tessa Majors.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:42Published


Tessa Majors murder suspect bolts on way to police

Police are now searching for a 14-year-old considered a suspect in the Barnard College student's death.
CBS News Also reported by •CBS 2Gothamist

Tessa Majors Murder: Family Holds Celebration Of Life In Hometown As NYPD Hunts For Stabbing Suspect

Family, friends, and former classmates came together in her hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia to remember the slain 18-year-old.
CBS 2

