Victoria heat LIVE: Melbourne braces for hot weather

Australia a Dying Democracy RT @raywilton4: “BoM data says Tuesday’s 40.9C was the hottest average maximum across the whole country ever recorded, as extreme heat move… 1 minute ago

Bill Scetrine Victoria heat LIVE: Melbourne gets extreme heat https://t.co/PgfhwwrEqe via @theage 1 hour ago

💧Ray Wilton 💧💦 “BoM data says Tuesday’s 40.9C was the hottest average maximum across the whole country ever recorded, as extreme h… https://t.co/1lxEluu9vf 2 hours ago

LGBTI Rights Yesterday was Australia's hottest day on record... https://t.co/qiM2nzwNFd 6 hours ago

Cari film bokeh perawan simolex simontox viral new https://t.co/wL5OIbxMa6 Australia bushfires: total fire ban in NSW as heatwave temperatures forecast to soar – live… https://t.co/tXJbxBVKTQ 8 hours ago

Keeper Garrett @cakeishxc @stilusmobilus @TasGreg @jdwarte92 @sarahinthesen8 That was 2 weeks ago. Now it's going to be the hottes… https://t.co/cf7vAuJxTh 11 hours ago