Ancient ‘chewing gum’ reveals genetic code of woman born almost 6,000 years ago

Tuesday, 17 December 2019
Ancient ‘chewing gum’ reveals genetic code of woman born almost 6,000 years agoThe entire genetic code of a 5,700-year-old human has been extracted from a piece of ancient “chewing gum”. Scientists examined an ancient piece of chewed birch pitch which provided insights into the oral microbiome and potential sources of the individual’s diet. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen said it is the first time an entire ancient human genome has been obtained from anything other...
News video: 6,000-Year-Old 'Chewing Gum' Reveals DNA Of Stone Age Woman

6,000-Year-Old 'Chewing Gum' Reveals DNA Of Stone Age Woman 00:39

 Scientists used a 6,000-year-old chunk of “chewing gum” to decipher a Neolithic woman’s entire genetic code and gain insights into what her life was like.

