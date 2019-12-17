Archaeologists in Greece find 3,500-year-old royal tombs

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — U.S. archaeologists have discovered two monumental royal tombs dating from about 3,500 years ago near a major Mycenaean-era palace in Greece’s southern Peloponnese region, the Greek culture ministry said Tuesday. A ministry statement said the dome-shaped roofs of both tombs near the Bronze Age palace of Pylos had collapsed during antiquity, […] 👓 View full article

