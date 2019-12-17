Ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort hospitalized amid prison term

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has been hospitalized while serving his federal prison sentence, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Manafort, who is serving more than seven years in prison after being convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation, was moved to […]

