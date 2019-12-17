PSA board signs off on Fiat Chrysler merger: source Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 17 hours ago )

The board of French carmaker PSA , the owner of Peugeot, approved a binding agreement for a $50 billion merger with rival Fiat Chrysler , a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

