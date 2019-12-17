Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

William Taylor, Top Diplomat in Ukraine and Key Impeachment Witness, Is Stepping Down

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
A Vietnam veteran with decades of State Department experience, William B. Taylor Jr. sharply objected to what he saw as the Trump administration’s shadow foreign policy in Ukraine.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: US Diplomat William Taylor Is Reportedly Stepping Down

US Diplomat William Taylor Is Reportedly Stepping Down 00:30

 William Taylor is reportedly stepping down.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArtsyOma

AO RT @Amy_Siskind: William Taylor has been unceremoniously recalled from his post as of Jan 1, for testifying and being what Trump calls a "N… 33 seconds ago

wjchristian77

Jay RT @AnnCoulter: Trump should appoint Hunter! https://t.co/hvriO2NDo2 3 minutes ago

rblumel

rblumel The Hill: US diplomat William #Taylor to #leave #Ukraine post at the beginning of January | TheHill. https://t.co/sngLjSYiWv 5 minutes ago

Napadam

Nathan Adams RT @eileeneileenur: DRAIN IT💥💥💥💥💥 Amb. Bill Taylor Stepping Down as Ukraine Diplomat: He's the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine and a key wit… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.