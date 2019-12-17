Global  

U.S. Congress approves sweeping military housing overhaul

Reuters Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
The U.S. Congress on Tuesday approved the largest overhaul to the American military’s housing program in more than two decades, vowing to end slum-like living conditions and hold private landlords and defense officials accountable for them.
