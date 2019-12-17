Decision on impeachment trial witnesses should come in second phase: U.S. Republican leader
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 () The top Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday that any decision on whether to hear from witnesses in an expected impeachment trial of President Donald Trump should follow an opening phase in which the case and defense are presented.
Washington is gearing up for this week's expected House vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump. Democratic and Republican leaders are looking ahead to a trial in the Senate, and they have different opinions on how it will be conducted. TV 10/55's Nikole Killion reports
