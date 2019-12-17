Global  

Decision on impeachment trial witnesses should come in second phase: U.S. Republican leader

Reuters Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
The top Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday that any decision on whether to hear from witnesses in an expected impeachment trial of President Donald Trump should follow an opening phase in which the case and defense are presented.
News video: Impeachment Trial All The Buzz In Washington

Impeachment Trial All The Buzz In Washington 01:53

 Washington is gearing up for this week's expected House vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump. Democratic and Republican leaders are looking ahead to a trial in the Senate, and they have different opinions on how it will be conducted. TV 10/55's Nikole Killion reports

