WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is moving to pass the biggest new sales restrictions on tobacco products in more than a decade, with support from two unlikely backers: Marlboro-cigarette maker Altria and vaping giant Juul Labs. The legislation would raise the minimum age to purchase all tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, from 18 to 21 nationwide, […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Trina Reid RT @WDVMTV: The NATIONAL minimum age to purchase all tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, could rise from 18 to 21. https://t… 9 minutes ago WCJB-TV20 Congress is moving ahead with legislation that would raise the age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21. https://t.co/8ErL9PeV3b 17 minutes ago Local 4 WDIV Detroit Legislation would raise minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21 nationwide https://t.co/7DODdAAano 31 minutes ago KOAA News5 Congress is moving to pass the biggest new sales restrictions on tobacco products in more than a decade, with suppo… https://t.co/7bk8nN50wM 47 minutes ago Cleavon Hall Bill to raise tobacco age has unlikely allies: Altria, Juul https://t.co/VG3WoZkWkq 47 minutes ago WATE 6 On Your Side Congress is moving to pass the biggest new sales restrictions on tobacco products in more than a decade, with suppo… https://t.co/L1IAE2cDrw 1 hour ago CBS4 Indy In the past year Juul and Altria have emerged as the biggest supporters of the measure, blanketing Capitol Hill wit… https://t.co/xzxJCl1SjE 2 hours ago News Grit Bill to raise tobacco age has unlikely allies: Altria, Juul #NewsGrit https://t.co/aGn9gi8uAO 2 hours ago