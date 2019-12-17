Global  

Bill to raise tobacco age has unlikely allies: Altria, Juul

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is moving to pass the biggest new sales restrictions on tobacco products in more than a decade, with support from two unlikely backers: Marlboro-cigarette maker Altria and vaping giant Juul Labs. The legislation would raise the minimum age to purchase all tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, from 18 to 21 nationwide, […]
