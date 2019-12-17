Global  

Canadian lab test provider pays ransom to secure hacked data

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Lab test provider LifeLabs said Tuesday that it paid a ransom to secure data for Canadians that was stolen in a data breach in late October. Hackers also obtained personal information of an unknown number of the company’s 15 million Canadian customers, who are primarily in Ontario and British Columbia. The information […]
