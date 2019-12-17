Global  

Austin police searching for missing woman and her newborn

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Austin were still trying to determine Tuesday what happened to a woman and her newborn who were reported missing last week. Heidi Broussard, 33, and her daughter, Margot Carey, who was born Nov. 26, were reported missing Thursday evening. Police say the two were last seen as Broussard dropped […]
