Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Search finds possible graves of Tulsa Race Massacre victims

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Scientists surveying a cemetery and a homeless camp in Tulsa, Oklahoma, found pits holding possible remains of black residents killed nearly 100 years ago in a race massacre, investigators have revealed. In a report presented Monday night to the 1921 Race Massacre Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee, Oklahoma Archaeological Survey scientists […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Potential of mass graves in Tulsa could mean excavation

Potential of mass graves in Tulsa could mean excavation 01:49

 The potential of mass graves in Tulsa from the 1921 race massacre could mean excavation in the future. 2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente has more from the findings.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.