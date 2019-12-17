China says lifting some U.N. sanctions on North Korea could help break deadlock



Recent related news from verified sources Russia-China submit resolution to UNSC calling for lifting sanctions on North Korea Moscow [Russia], Dec 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia and China have submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that calls for lifting sanctions on North...

Sify 2 days ago



China's U.N. envoy says 'imperative' Security Council ease sanctions on North Korea China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said it is "imperative" that the United Nations Security Council ease sanctions on North Korea in a bid to support talks...

Reuters 1 week ago



