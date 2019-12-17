Global  

China says lifting some U.N. sanctions on North Korea could help break deadlock

Reuters Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
China and Russia are pushing the U.N. Security Council to lift some sanctions on North Korea to ease the country's humanitarian concerns and to "break the deadlock" in stalled denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang, China's U.N. ambassador said on Tuesday.
News video: China, Russia propose lifting N Korea sanctions

China, Russia propose lifting N Korea sanctions 01:38

 Statues, seafood and textiles were proposed exports to be taken off the North Korea sanctions lift on Monday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Russia-China submit resolution to UNSC calling for lifting sanctions on North Korea

Moscow [Russia], Dec 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia and China have submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that calls for lifting sanctions on North...
Sify

China's U.N. envoy says 'imperative' Security Council ease sanctions on North Korea

China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said it is "imperative" that the United Nations Security Council ease sanctions on North Korea in a bid to support talks...
Reuters

