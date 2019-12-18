Global  

Rudy Giuliani on ouster of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: 'I forced her out'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Rudy Giuliani gave a flurry of media interviews in recent days, leveling more attacks against former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
Giuliani Wanted Marie Yovanovitch Gone [Video]Giuliani Wanted Marie Yovanovitch Gone

In a new interview, Rudy Giuliani admitted working to oust Marie Yovanovitch so she wouldn’t impede investigations of Joe and Hunter Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:45

Trump: Giuliani willing to participate in impeachment hearings over Ukraine trips [Video]Trump: Giuliani willing to participate in impeachment hearings over Ukraine trips

Politico reports Rudy Giuliani is reported to have traveled to Ukraine this week.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35


Giuliani: Trump Relied on My Claims in Recalling U.S. Diplomat

Giuliani: Trump Relied on My Claims in Recalling U.S. DiplomatRudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, says he provided the president with information that the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was impeding...
WorldNews Also reported by •TIMESeattle Times

Giuliani says he gave info to Trump on Yovanovitch

Rudy Giuliani says he provided the president with information that the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was impeding investigations that could benefit Trump.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comDaily CallerSBSTIMEJapan TodayCBS News

