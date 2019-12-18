db-all Rudy Giuliani on ouster of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: ‘I forced her out’ – USA TODAY… https://t.co/TFJ16Aktyc 3 minutes ago Domenico T. Murace RT @usatodayDC: Rudy Giuliani gave a flurry of media interviews in recent days, leveling more attacks against former Ukraine Ambassador Mar… 15 minutes ago Keith Evans Rudy Giuliani on ouster of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: ‘I forced her out’ https://t.co/XJlX2BQyqf 34 minutes ago Blogger Book Reviews Rudy Giuliani on ouster of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: 'I forced her out' Rudy Giuliani gave a fl… https://t.co/SEzti2Y3vn 2 hours ago Cristal Almonte RT @raybae689: Rudy Giuliani on ouster of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: 'I forced her out' https://t.co/8k90ZZxTRM https://t… 4 hours ago Steve Thompson 🌐 "Rudy Giuliani on ouster of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: 'I forced her out'" https://t.co/fnBlXQ30xN 4 hours ago Cecelia Thurman “Rudy Giuliani confirmed in detail to The New Yorker his role in engineering the ouster of Marie Yovanovitch as the… https://t.co/eTK8hMY4ly 5 hours ago Latinas con Hillary Rudy Giuliani on ouster of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch: 'I forced her out' https://t.co/XHlYH9zIcj https://t.co/ze6rTg5yIU 5 hours ago