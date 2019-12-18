Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fremantle veteran breaks leg while riding bike with his children

The Age Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Fremantle veteran David Mundy has suffered a broken leg while riding a bike with his kids.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aflfeeds

AFL Feeds AFL player David Mundy breaks leg while riding bike with kids #AFL: Bicycle pedal smashes into 34-year-old’s leg‘No… https://t.co/7mG1t0CEMb 6 hours ago

freofeeds

Freo Feeds Disaster for Dockers as Mundy breaks leg in bicycle accident #AFL #foreverfreo https://t.co/DNVHrt2c8H Star Fremant… https://t.co/Vb1i4io90i 8 hours ago

aflfeeds

AFL Feeds Disaster for Dockers as Mundy breaks leg in bicycle accident #AFL: Star Fremantle veteran David Mundy has suffered… https://t.co/JMGtzTlIgV 8 hours ago

aflfeeds

AFL Feeds Fremantle veteran breaks leg while riding bike with his children #AFL: Fremantle veteran David Mundy has suffered a… https://t.co/y0EvgzJVQx 9 hours ago

AFLivebroadcast

AFLstream 📰 Fremantle veteran breaks leg while riding bike with his children https://t.co/sRpyaouG35 https://t.co/brjfLCh6qZ… https://t.co/kjK1Bzr5z4 10 hours ago

journeyleft

It's still on. 💚 RT @WAtoday: Star Fremantle veteran David Mundy has suffered a broken leg while riding a bike with his kids. #wanews #Perthnews #AFL https… 10 hours ago

agerealfooty

Real Footy (AFL) The 34-year-old sustained a fibular fracture just above his left ankle in the first week of December when a pedal s… https://t.co/Nea36l4XB9 10 hours ago

movetosydney

Move2Sydney Fremantle veteran breaks leg while riding bike with his children https://t.co/LItZwZsOR7 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.