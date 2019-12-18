Global  

Infosys to pay $800K to settle worker misclassification, tax fraud charges

Hindu Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The State of California had alleged that between 2006 and 2017, approximately 500 Infosys employees were working in the State on Infosys-sponsored B-1 visas rather than H-1B visas
