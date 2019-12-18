Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Producer on U.S. TV show '60 Minutes' sues CBS for alleged gender discrimination

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Producer on U.S. TV show '60 Minutes' sues CBS for alleged gender discriminationAn associate producer on the CBS current affairs TV show "60 Minutes" filed a lawsuit on Tuesday alleging gender discrimination and retaliation by the company after she complained about inappropriate conduct by her boss.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tvt_news

TVT News Producer on TV Show ’60 Minutes’ Sues CBS for Alleged Gender Discrimination https://t.co/lLLUsEmUzG https://t.co/RAm2B3Apli 2 hours ago

cjournal

Claims Journal Producer on TV Show ’60 Minutes’ Sues CBS for Alleged Gender Discrimination https://t.co/J7uRTRj0pL 6 hours ago

Turfline

Turfline/Trading RT @YahooFinance: Producer on U.S. TV show '60 Minutes' sues CBS for alleged gender discrimination https://t.co/4oup9D4brt https://t.co/r9I… 9 hours ago

YahooFinance

Yahoo Finance Producer on U.S. TV show '60 Minutes' sues CBS for alleged gender discrimination https://t.co/4oup9D4brt https://t.co/r9IhIm0FEd 9 hours ago

Elmessaoudiaziz

Aziz El Messaoudi Producer on U.S. TV show '60 Minutes' sues CBS for alleged gender discrimination - Reuters https://t.co/rlqeuWa9FD 9 hours ago

Citygirl680

Andrea Farkas RT @Reuters: Producer on U.S. TV show '60 Minutes' sues CBS over gender discrimination https://t.co/TjyVVtHI4y https://t.co/pOn5ql4I8n 9 hours ago

badc0da

badc0da "Producer on U S TV show '60 Minutes' sues CBS over gender discrimination" https://t.co/chZ1nIeiBd 12 hours ago

MonaSmitte

Mona van der Smitte RT @Reuters: Producer on U.S. TV show '60 Minutes' sues CBS for alleged gender discrimination https://t.co/rOI8IqTCPt https://t.co/nhrmrZoz… 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.