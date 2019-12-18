China commissions first home-built aircraft carrier

Global  

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has attended the commissioning of China’s first entirely home-built aircraft carrier. The Shandong is the second Chinese aircraft carrier to enter service after the Liaoning, which was originally purchased as a hulk from Ukraine and entirely refurbished. State media reported that about 5,000 representatives from the naval forces […]
