China commissions first home-built aircraft carrier

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 21 hours ago )

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has attended the commissioning of China’s first entirely home-built aircraft carrier. The Shandong is the second Chinese aircraft carrier to enter service after the Liaoning, which was originally purchased as a hulk from Ukraine and entirely refurbished. State media reported that about 5,000 representatives from the naval forces […] 👓 View full article

