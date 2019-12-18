China commissions first home-built aircraft carrier
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has attended the commissioning of China’s first entirely home-built aircraft carrier. The Shandong is the second Chinese aircraft carrier to enter service after the Liaoning, which was originally purchased as a hulk from Ukraine and entirely refurbished. State media reported that about 5,000 representatives from the naval forces […]
A state-of-the-art jet fighter has taken off from the Royal Navy's aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth for the first time while in the UK. The roar of the F-35B Lightning's engines could be heard as it launched from the "ski ramp" on the flight deck of the carrier while it was docked at its home...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
RAR RT @arabnewspk: #China commissions first entirely home-built aircraft carrier, underscoring the country’s rise as a regional naval power ht… 1 hour ago
Arab News Pakistan#China commissions first entirely home-built aircraft carrier, underscoring the country’s rise as a regional naval… https://t.co/e3Ct47tBO1 1 hour ago
Dominic Soave RT @DefenceSynergia: What would Max Hastings say? - China commissions first home-built aircraft carrier https://t.co/mPiREZxaEQ 4 hours ago