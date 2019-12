RUSTON, La. (AP) — Reserve Kalob Ledoux and Derric Jean both hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points and Louisiana Tech defeated North Carolina Central 69-60 on Tuesday night. Mubarak Muhammed added 15 points for the Bulldogs (8-3), who earned their sixth consecutive home victory. After falling behind 30-28 at the half, Louisiana Tech used […]



