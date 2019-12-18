US women get 2 early goals, go ahead 2-0 in Canada series

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Abby Roque and Alex Carpenter scored early goals, and the United States women’s hockey team held on to beat Canada 2-1 in the second game of their five-game Rivalry Series. Roque found the net 2:43 into the first period on the Americans’ first shot on goal — beating Canadian goaltender […]

Recent related news from verified sources Canada's offensive woes continue in another women's hockey loss to U.S. Canada's women's hockey team fell 2-1 to the United States Tuesday night in Moncton, N.B., and now trail their five-game Rivalry Series two games to none.

