Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs hang onto beat Sabres

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs hung on to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Frederik Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Dmytro Timashov and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for Toronto (17-14-4), which got 27 saves from Frederik Andersen. Tyson Barrie chipped in with two […]
