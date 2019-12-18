Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs hang onto beat Sabres

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs hung on to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Tuesday night. Frederik Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Dmytro Timashov and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for Toronto (17-14-4), which got 27 saves from Frederik Andersen. Tyson Barrie chipped in with two


