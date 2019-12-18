Toddler critically injured when a van plowed into a Burien store is still hospitalized but expected to survive Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 21 hours ago )

Burien police believe the 51-year-old man behind the wheel of a 1998 Dodge van was under the influence of drugs when he crashed into a crowded Ross Dress for Less store in Burien, striking 11 people as the van plowed 40 feet into the store. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this PulpNews Crime Toddler critically injured when #van plowed into Burien store is expected to survive - Dec 18 @ 11:13 AM ET https://t.co/Vb5I6SqWWh 8 hours ago John de Leon Toddler critically injured when van plowed into Burien store is expected to survive, driver to make first court app… https://t.co/llyES9K50o 10 hours ago ari7.com Seattle-area suspected DUI crash into clothing store left toddler critically injured, 10 others hurt, authorities s… https://t.co/eA6D19ooNa 13 hours ago TheDailyUSNews.com Seattle-area suspected DUI crash into clothing store left toddler critically injured, 10 others hurt, authorities s… https://t.co/8GoCehjxRq 13 hours ago PulpNews Crime Toddler critically injured when a #van plowed into a Burien store is still #hospitalized b - Dec 18 @ 1:33 AM ET https://t.co/M7xeeZjGEA 18 hours ago Alexis Van Horn RT @seattletimes: A toddler, the most gravely injured of 11 people struck by a van that plowed into a Ross Dress for Less store in Burien,… 18 hours ago The Seattle Times A toddler, the most gravely injured of 11 people struck by a van that plowed into a Ross Dress for Less store in Bu… https://t.co/yBnZi9UmIG 19 hours ago