Toddler critically injured when a van plowed into a Burien store is still hospitalized but expected to survive

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Burien police believe the 51-year-old man behind the wheel of a 1998 Dodge van was under the influence of drugs when he crashed into a crowded Ross Dress for Less store in Burien, striking 11 people as the van plowed 40 feet into the store.
