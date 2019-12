Svechnikov scores lacrosse-style again, Canes top Jets 6-3 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 20 hours ago )

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal each scored twice, Andrei Svechnikov added his second lacrosse-style goal of the season, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 Tuesday night. Lucas Wallmark also scored for Carolina, which has a six-game point streak (5-0-1). Dougie Hamilton contributed three assists, and Nino Niederreiter added […] 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Rachel Bergen RT @TSNHockey: HE DID IT. AGAIN. Must See: Andrei Svechnikov scores his second lacrosse-style goal of the year - https://t.co/4yy2laowg1 #… 22 minutes ago L. Hayashi RT @NHL: - Andrei Svechnikov (@ASvechnikov_37) scores another lacrosse-style goal. - Evgeni Malkin (@emalkin71geno) tallies his 400th goal… 36 minutes ago