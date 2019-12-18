Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'The Voice' finale: Jake Hoot wins Season 17, handing Kelly Clarkson her third win

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The Season 17 winner of "The Voice" was crowned Tuesday following one of the closest finales ever. Who won it all?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AfrinewsReport

Afrinews Report RT @AfrinewsReport: Afrinews Report: 'The Voice' finale: Jake Hoot wins Season 17, hand... https://t.co/AV0mXYVoMb #TheVoice #jakehoot http… 11 minutes ago

CraigSemon

Craig Semon RT @telegramdotcom: Second place: Grafton's Ricky Duran is edged out by Jake Hoot in 'The Voice' finale https://t.co/CNckbSUpT1 @CraigSemon… 21 minutes ago

telegramdotcom

Telegram & Gazette Second place: Grafton's Ricky Duran is edged out by Jake Hoot in 'The Voice' finale https://t.co/CNckbSUpT1… https://t.co/IWXVQSEI99 27 minutes ago

startattle

Startattle.com The Voice 2019: Jake Hoot, Little Big Town "Over Drinking" (Finale) WATCH: https://t.co/rZ18SuNTB9 #thevoice… https://t.co/pSdXcJ2zZJ 45 minutes ago

susxe

susie The Voice: Jake Hoot wins season 17 with coach Kelly Clarkson during star-studded finale on NBC… https://t.co/g8RaRR9Apw 49 minutes ago

AliciaKeysWatch

Alicia Keys Watch ‘The Voice’ finale: How Jake Hoot won the show after barely making it through the first round - The Washington Post https://t.co/dFtWJpd4sY 54 minutes ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment Huge congratulations @jakehootmusic #TheVoice https://t.co/PGEQCaR3d0 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.