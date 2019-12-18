Global  

Impeachment vote set for Wednesday as Trump rages

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Impeachment vote set for Wednesday as Trump ragesAn enraged US President Donald Trump said he was being subjected to an "attempted coup" and a witch trial as Democrats set a historic impeachment vote for Wednesday. In an extraordinarily angry six-page letter, Trump on Tuesday told Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the Democratic-led House of Representatives, that "history will judge you harshly". Referring to a famous miscarriage of justice and religious extremism in the 17th-century United States, resulting in 20 executions, Trump said he had been given less rights than "those accused in the Salem Witch Trials". The letter came just minutes before Pelosi announced that the House would vote on Wednesday to make Trump only the third US leader ever...
 Pro-impeachment protests were held in Chicago and many states.

